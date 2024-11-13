Six hurt as bus from Delhi overturns in Gonda

Gonda, Nov 13 (PTI) Six passengers were injured when a private double-decker bus travelling from Delhi overturned in the Colonelganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Katra-Shahbazpur railway crossing along the Gonda-Lucknow Road, they said.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and fell into a ditch. It was travelling at a relatively low speed ahead of the railway crossing and that likely prevented more severe injuries, said Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Shailendra Tiwari.

"Six passengers were reported to have been injured and immediately transported to the district medical college for treatment," he said.

Initial inquiries suggested the driver lost control of the bus, resulting in the accident, Tiwari further said and added that the authorities were investigating the exact cause. PTI COR CDN SZM