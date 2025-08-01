Six hurt as speeding civic bus hits pedestrians in Navi Mumbai; driver booked

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) Six persons sustained injuries after a speeding civic bus rammed into pedestrians in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at the Turbhe Naka area around 9 pm on Thursday, an official said.

He said an electric bus of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) lost control and hit pedestrians, injuring six people.

A case has been registered under sections 280 (rash navigation of vessel), 124(A) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver, Pramod Ramesh Kanojia (52), said senior inspector Achasaheb Patil of Turbhe police station.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was being driven at excessive speed, and the driver lost control near the Pfizer Company road stretch. Six people were injured and have been given medical attention. None of them are critically hurt," sub-inspector Prakash Jagtap said.

The bus involved belongs to the Turbhe depot of the NMMT.

The vehicle has been impounded, and forensic and mechanical inspection is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU