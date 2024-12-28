Six hurt in Delhi namkeen factory blast

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Six workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

A call was received at 8:16 am about a fire and 17 water tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The blaze had erupted on the ground floor of the two-storey manufacturing unit run by Manu Namkeen Factory, he said.

Six workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added.

Advertisment

The fire was brought under control at 11:30 am.

"The injured have been identified as Shivam (23), Amit (35), Amit Singh (26), Chandan (22), Jaipal (40), and Vasudev (50). They were later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital," a senior police officer said.

The workers were baking biscuits in an over on the ground floor at the time. Gas cylinders were being used and a burst pipe might have caused the fire and subsequent explosion, the officer said.

Advertisment

An investigation is underway, he added. PTI ALK SZM SZM