Six including 2 sons of hotelier held for his murder in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A week after a hotelier was shot dead in Shamli district, two of his sons, along with four others, were arrested for the alleged murder, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the main shooter identified as Jaiveer was held following an encounter with a police team.

Shiv Kumar Kamboj, 60, was allegedly shot dead while he was out on a walk on Canal Road on the morning of September 1, police said.

Kamboj's sons -- Shobhit and Mohit -- allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to shooters Jaiveer and Ashu to get their father killed after he transferred property worth crores of rupees to his second wife, police said.

The other accused were identified as Omveer and Rahul Sharma, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Sevak Gautam told reporters on Sunday.

All the accused were arrested on Saturday night, he added.

Jaiveer was apprehended following an encounter in which he sustained an injury and has been admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

Two pistols and as many motorcycles used in the alleged murder have been seized from the accused, Gautam said.

Gautam said Saharanpur DIG Ajay Kumar has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team for solving the case. PTI COR CDN RHL