Six, including 3 Delhi Police personnel, held for arranging proxy during constable recruitment exam

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Six people, including three Delhi Police personnel, were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating, impersonation and subversion during the constables recruitment examination, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Parveen (29), Shikha (29), residents of Haryana, Vishal Kumar (29), Radhe Shyam (47), Mohit Kumar Baliyan (43), residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas Kumar (22), a resident of Uttarakhand, they said.

It was alleged that during the recruitment of Delhi Police constables (executive) exam 2020, one of the candidates Arjun Singh cleared his online test through illegal means, a senior police officer said.

On being interrogated, Singh disclosed that he had cleared his exam held in Uttarakhand with the help of a proxy.

After analysing the CCTV footage, it was found out that Singh had left his seat 10 minutes after entering the laboratory, following which an imposter resembling him appeared in his place and took the online test, the officer said.

An amount of Rs nine lakh was paid by Singh for the arrangement of the proxy, the officer said.

Suspect Praveen was arrested following connection of chain of evidence. Praveen disclosed that he appeared in Singh's place with the help of a lab staff member of the examination centre, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Baliyan had tempered with the CCTV footage of the venue. Both Shyam and Vikas helped the impersonator to enter the examination venue on Baliyan’s direction, police added.

During the investigation, lab staff Shyam, Vikas and Baliyan were also arrested.

Two constables named Vikas and Shikha were also arrested after their names cropped up in the case during the investigation. They too disclosed that probationer sub-inspector Praveen had appeared in the examination, police said.

According to police, Parveen has worked at the irrigation department in Haryana for three years. Later, he was selected by Delhi Police as sub-inspector, the post for which he assumed on November 25 last year.

Vishal disclosed that he met Shikha in 2020 at Mangolpuri police station where she told him that she could help him clear the exam in exchange for money. Both of them were selected for the post of constables in 2019, police added. PTI NIT RDT