Six including a child killed in road accident near Hassan

Hassan (Karnataka), May 26 (PTI) Six people including a child were killed in a road accident near here this morning, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling, allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 75.

The deceased include two women, three men and a child, police sources said.

All of them other than the driver, were said to be from the same family hailing from Chikkaballapura, they said, adding they were reportedly returning from Mangaluru.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for further procedures.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are on, they said. PTI KSU SS