Six including parents held for attempted sale of newborn girl

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A case has been registered at Ulhasnagar in the district against six persons including two couples for an attempted sale of a six-day old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The action was taken based on the complaint filed by the infant's grandmother, said an official.

After the child was born on January 22, its parents agreed to sell it for Rs 90,000.

The seller as well as the buyer couple were detained outside Ulhasnagar central hospital on January 25 when the transaction was to be completed, and the baby was recovered.

The accused were identified as the girl's parents Vishal and Sujata Gaikwad, friends and alleged agents Gudia Rajesh Varma and Jui Sagar Pandey, and alleged buyer couple Noorjahan Gulam Shaikh and Gulam Mustafa Shaikh.

A case was registered against them under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Police were probing why the Gaikwads wanted to sell the girl. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK