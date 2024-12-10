Six, including three children, killed in truck-van collision in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) At least six persons, including three children, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and van in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to police, the accident took place at the Jaitpur village under the Hathras Junction police station.

Circle Officer of Sikandrarao Shaymveer Singh on Tuesday told PTI that six persons, including three children, have died in the accident.

"The family members of the deceased have been called up to ascertain their identity," he said. PTI NAV MNK MNK