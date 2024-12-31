Six including two minors held for double murder in Raipur city

Raipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Six persons including two minors were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly killing two men over a dispute about drinking liquor, city police said.

Advertisment

Kham Singh Sahu (47), his sons Durgesh (23) and Evan Kumar (18), Dalendra Sahu (18), and two 16 and 17-year-old boys, have been taken into custody, an official said.

Krishna Yadav (27) and Sachin Badole (29) were found by the roadside with their heads crushed with a stone in the small hours of Tuesday.

As per the investigation, the deceased and the accused were residents of Changorabhata area under DD Nagar police station limits.

Advertisment

The accused were sitting around a bonfire at Kala Putla Chowk in the city on Monday night, and Yadav and Badole were consuming alcohol nearby, said an official.

"The accused asked them not to drink there. It led to a spat, and in a fit of rage, they hit Yadav and Badole with a stone," he said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the two to the nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Advertisment

A case under section 103 (2) (murder) of the BNS was registered and a hunt was launched to nab the assailants, he said.

The police also seized the stone used in the crime, the official said. PTI COR KRK