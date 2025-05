New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Six people were injured after an e-rickshaw caught fire in east Delhi early Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3.30 am in Farsh Bazar area and smoke spread to a nearby building, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Six residents, who reportedly suffocated due to the smoke were rescued and taken to a hospital, he said.

Their condition is stated to be stable, the official added. PTI BM OZ OZ