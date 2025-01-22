Six injured after group fires at them over land dispute

Palghar, Jan 22 (PTI) At least six persons were injured after a group fired at them on Wednesday over a land dispute at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place at Bapane in Vasai taluka in the afternoon, an official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said.

"A group of people opened fire at their rivals. The incident was an outcome of a land dispute. Those who opened fire have been identified," he said.

Some of the injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital, while some others requiring further treatment have been shifted to a medical facility in Mira-Bhayandar, he added.

A probe into the incident was underway and nobody has been arrested so far, the official said, adding that the process to register a case in this connection was on. PTI COR NP