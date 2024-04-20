Six injured as families clash in Gurugram; 18 including councillor booked

Gurugram, Apr 20 (PTI) Police here have booked the outgoing councillor of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), his gangster brother, and 16 other persons after two rival families engaged in a bloody confrontation, leaving at least six injured, officials said on Saturday.

The police have so far arrested 12 accused in the case. More than two dozen police personnel were deployed in Dhanwapur village, where the incident took place on Friday night, and the situation is now under control, DCP (West) Karan Goel said.

Bullets were fired and four vehicles were damaged in the one-hour long clash. One of the groups also allegedly tried to crush two people with a car, the police said.

MCG outgoing councillor Navin Dahiya along with his brother Sunil alias Tota, leader of the Tota gang, allegedly attacked his neighbour Dinesh Dahiya and his family with sticks, the police said.

Tota had come out of jail on bail only three days ago, they said.

A long-standing dispute was on between the families of Tota and Dinesh Dahiya over supremacy in their businesses of soil excavation and water supply, the police said.

According to the police, Tota along with his gang members on Friday evening reached Dinesh's office in the Surat Nagar area and attacked him and two of his associates.

Dinesh (50) was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to Medanta hospital, they said.

Following the attack on Dinesh, his family created a ruckus outside the house of Tota.

On this, the henchmen of Tota reached Dinesh's house around 8.45 pm and opened fire in the air. A confrontation broke out between the two parties during which they pelted stones at each other. Five persons got injured and four vehicles were damaged in the scuffle, the police said.

The police were called but the accused managed to flee the village by the time the cops reached.

A police spokesperson said an FIR was registered against nine persons on the complaint of Dinesh's family member Himanshu Dahiya under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station on Saturday.

A cross FIR was lodged against nine others on the complaint of Monika, a member of Tota's family, the spokesperson said.

The entire episode was captured in CCTV cameras. Based on the footage and other evidence, 12 accused, including 9 from one group and 3 from the other, were arrested Saturday late evening, the police said.

The police are yet to reveal the names of the arrested accused. "Taking prompt action, we have arrested 12 accused from both the parties. We are analysing the CCTV footage and the other accused will also be arrested soon. A police force has been deployed in the village as a precaution," said DCP Goel. PTI COR RPA