Six injured as Jagaddhatri Puja pandal collapses in Gale in Bengal's Chandannagar

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Six persons were injured when a Jagaddhatri Puja pandal collapsed during a gale at Chandannagar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday afternoon, as thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain lashed the region under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Montha, officials said.

The persons sustained minor injuroes when the 75-foot-high structure, billed by organisers as the tallest pandal in the world, caved in after swaying for several minutes in strong winds, an official of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate said.

The Met has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata and adjoining districts of Howrah and Hooghly till Friday.

"Today was the first day of the five-day Jagaddhatri puja festival in Chandannagar. We all are heart-broken. Praying for the recovery of the injured. We will have to find out how to organise the puja once again keeping in mind the safety of people," a Puja committee spokesperson said.

Police said a case has been lodged against the organisers and a probe has been ordered.

An official of apex forum Kendriyo Jagaddhatri Puja Commmittee, Chandannagar, said all the over 200 organisers have been asked to be alert and take precautions in the wake of the worsening weather situation.

Jagaddhatri Puja, taking place a month after Durga Puja, is the biggest celebration in the former French colony for hundreds of years with people buying new clothes and going for pandal hopping for five days. PTI SUS MNB