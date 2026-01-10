Six injured as small aircraft makes emergency crash landing near Rourkela

Rourkela/Bhubaneswar/Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) At least six persons were injured when a nine-seater aircraft made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place around 10 km from the city at Jalda, when the aircraft, operating under the UDAN scheme, was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela.

The crew had issued a 'Mayday' call to the nearby airport before landing in an open area.

"A nine-seater private flight carrying passengers met with an accident. Passengers have sustained injuries. The incident took place at Jalda, around 10 km from Rourkela. By the grace of God, it is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister B B Jena told reporters.

"All the six occupants (two pilots and four passengers) have been admitted to the ICU of JP Hospital, Rourkela. The condition of five persons is stable while one is under observation," a statement issued by the directorate of aviation said in Bhubaneswar.

While the cause of the crash landing is not known, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) director Prasanna Pradhan said a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is on its way to Rourkela to ascertain the reason of accident.

"In the Mayday message, the pilot informed that he is landing on a field," Pradhan said.

A statement by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “On 10.01.2026 INDIAONE AIR Cessna Grand C208B aircraft VT-KSS departed Bhubaneshwar at approximately 12:25 hours IST while operating flight IOA102 (Bhubaneswar-Rourkela). At 13:14 hrs IST crew declared "MAY Day" to Rourkela ATC and made a forced landing at 13:20 hours IST in an open area near Kansor." Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani identified the injured passengers as Susanta Kumar Biswal, Anita Sahoo, Sunil Agarwal and Sabita Agarwal. The pilots, Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun, were also injured, with Captain Naveen sustaining a head injury.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to Sambalpur, reviewed the situation and directed the officials to extend all support from the state to the passengers, pilots and authorities.

In a post on X, Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the plane crash that occurred in Rourkela. The news that all passengers are safe by the grace of Lord Jagannath is reassuring. I have directed that the best medical services be provided to those injured in this incident. I am personally monitoring the situation. I am praying to Lord Sri Jagannath for the swift recovery of all." Local resident Brinath Singh said, "I saw the plane in unbalanced condition in the air, and then it fell down with a big sound. Before falling, it hit a tree top." Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department, Usha Padhee said a control room has been set up at the Directorate of Civil Aviation (Landline: 0674-2596128; Mobile: 9861096371).

Officials said the front portion of the plane was completely damaged along with the right wing, and one of the undercarriages, including the wheels, had also fallen out.

Local residents, who helped rescue the injured passengers before police arrived, thanked the pilot for landing the aircraft in an isolated area, meters away from human habitation. PTI COR AAM IAS RG AAM MNB