Six injured as two families clash in Bhiwandi over dog defecating inside house

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Two families clashed in Bhiwandi in Thane district after a dog belonging to one group defecated in the house of a man from the other side, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Gayatri Nagar in Nagaon area at 11:30am on Thursday, leaving six members of one family injured, the Shantinagar police station official said.

'The pet dog of complainant Daya Suresh Chavan (37) defecated in the courtyard of his neighbour Omprakash Rao (50), which sparked a heated argument between the two families. Rao's family allegedly abused Chavan's sister-in-law when she went to clean up the place," he said.

"Rao is accused of assaulting multiple members of the Chavan family with a wooden stick. He, his wife and son have been booked. Rao has been arrested," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said. PTI COR BNM