Six injured in attack on wedding procession in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) At least six people from a family were injured after a wedding procession was allegedly attacked with sticks by members of another family over an old feud in the Dadri area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a wedding procession from Jaganpur village in the Dankaur area reached Rampur Fatehpur village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said.

Police said a long-standing family dispute between two groups from Jaganpur village triggered the attack.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar said several guests were beaten with sticks following an altercation that broke out among some individuals during the wedding.

"After receiving information, local police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered at Dadri police station against 34 named individuals and 15 unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim's family," Kumar said.

He added that three police teams have been formed to probe the matter. Medical examination of the injured has confirmed that there were no gunshot or stab wounds, the officer added.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing three to five men armed with sticks beating an old man, with the wedding band playing in the background, police said.

Police added that the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified.

According to the FIR lodged by Devendra, the complainant, his brother, 82-year-old father Deshraj, and other relatives had gone to attend a wedding in Rampur Fatehpur village on Friday.

He alleged that a man from their village, Jeevan Pal -- with whom his family has an old dispute pending before a court -- and other associates, attacked them when guests were being welcomed at the wedding.

The accused allegedly assaulted the old man and other family members and also vandalised vehicles at the venue, police said.