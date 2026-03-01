Six injured in clash between two groups of same family over land dispute in Ajmer

Ajmer, Mar 1 (PTI) Six people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same family over a land dispute in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar Dayanand Colony, where an old dispute over property led to the violence. The injured were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for treatment.

The police said that one group reached the property in three to four cars and attacked the other group with sticks and sharp-edged weapons with the intention of taking possession of the disputed land. All family members present at the house, including two women, were assaulted in the attack, the police said. PTI SDA MNK MNK