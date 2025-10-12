Six injured in clashes among students of two colleges in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) At least six students were injured after a clash broke out among the students of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Government College, Sanjauli on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday near IGMC after an argument between the two groups. The argument soon took a violent turn as both the groups allegedly assaulted each other.

The injured students were then admitted in IGMC where they are undergoing treatment, police said. PTI/COR MNK MNK