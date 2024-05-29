Six injured in cylinder blast at eatery

Thane, May 29 (PTI) Six persons were injured, two of them seriously, when an LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery at Dombivli in the district on Wednesday evening, fire brigade officials said.

A fire also broke out after the incident at a Chinese food joint on Tandon road around 5 pm, they said.

Three fire engines of the local civic body rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half an hour, officials said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. PTI COR KRK