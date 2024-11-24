Six injured in fire in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Nov 24 (PTI) Six members of two migrant families, including a two-month-old girl, sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in their rented accommodation in Chachoki colony near here on Sunday, police said.

All of them were admitted in the Civil hospital Phagwara, said doctor on duty Manpreet Kaur.

Kaur identified the injured as Amit Kumar, his wife Arti Kumari and their two-month-old daughter Anushaka Kumari.

Three minor daughters of Babu, who is Amit Kumar's neighbour, also suffered injuries.

The incident took place after flames from a wooden 'chullah', being used for cooking meal, fell on a small cooking gas cylinder, which caught fire. PTI COR CHS AS AS