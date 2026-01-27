Six injured in gas cylinder blast in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) At least six persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at 9.25 am following a suspected gas leak from a cylinder at a chawl (row tenement) near Bharat Mata School at Malvani in Malad (West), they said.

Six persons suffered injuries in the cylinder blast. Local residents shifted all of them to a hospital, a civic official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot after being alerted. PTI KK GK