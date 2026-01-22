Six injured in Gurugram after SUV hits office cab

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) Six people were injured after a car coming from the wrong side collided with a cab carrying a private company staff on Golf Course Road here, police said on Thursday.

The car occupants left the car and fled the scene, they said.

The cab driver, Vinod Kumar, in his complaint, said that on January 20, he was carrying Mutahir Hussain, Ankita Sen Gupta, Shreya Kumari, Shanu Sharma, and Anshika Kumari in his cab when the Fortuner car with three occupants hit them.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly drunk and an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station.

The injured were taken to the hospital, and the car with a Rajasthan number plate has been seized, with efforts underway to arrest the accused, the police said.