Six injured in Mumbai business park fire, 280 rescued

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) At least six persons were injured while 280 others were rescued after a fire erupted in a nine-storey business park housing offices in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The blaze, which erupted at around 2:35 PM in the Goldcrest building located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies, was doused after more than four hours at around 7 PM by seven fire engines and other firefighting vehicles.

Several people were working in their offices when the incident occurred.

According to officials, smoke filled the building after the blaze broke out in the electric duct on the ground floor and spread to higher storeys.

While several people rushed out safely, some got stuck.

Fire Brigade personnel and other agencies safely rescued 280 people stuck on the terrace of the building through the stairs, officials added.

At least six individuals sustained injuries as they jumped out of the windows of the building in panic, officials said.

While five persons were admitted to a civic hospital, another was taken to a private hospital. All of them took discharge against medical advice.

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet.

This was the second big fire reported in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai in a day. A blaze gutted several automobile shops on CST Road in Kurla (west) in the wee hours.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire,confined to stocks of automobile spare parts, electric wiring and installations, tyres, and scrap material, was doused after almost five hours, officials added. PTI KK GK NSK