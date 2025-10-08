Six injured in mysterious scooty blast in Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar

New Delhi: Six people, including one woman, sustained injuries following a blast in two parked scooters in the bustling Mishri Bazaar area of Kanpur on Wednesday evening, police officials said.

The explosion, which occurred around 7:15 PM under the jurisdiction of Mulganj police station, has prompted an immediate investigation by local authorities to determine if it was an accident or a deliberate act.

"In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger... Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later," Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar told ANI.

The injured individuals were promptly rushed to nearby medical facilities, where they are receiving treatment. Authorities have confirmed that all victims are stable and no longer in critical condition, alleviating initial fears of severe casualties.

Police have already identified and traced the scooters involved in the blast. Inquiries are being conducted with the individuals who were riding them prior to the incident. A forensic team has been deployed to the site to collect evidence, analyze debris, and ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary assessments suggest the possibility of a mechanical failure, such as a battery malfunction or fuel leak, but officials are not ruling out foul play, including sabotage or a targeted conspiracy.

The Mishri Bazaar, known for its vibrant market atmosphere and heavy footfall, was thrown into chaos following the blast. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by smoke and panic among shoppers and vendors.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to facilitate the probe, and traffic in the vicinity was briefly disrupted. Updates are expected as more information emerges from the ongoing forensic analysis and witness statements.

