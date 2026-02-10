Six injured in violent clash between relatives in UP's Ballia, one critical

Ballia (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Six persons were injured in a violent clash between relatives in Narhi village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, in which one of the injured, Rakesh Yadav, sustained serious head injuries. He has been referred to a hospital in Varanasi, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Kripa Shankar said the clash occurred over a land dispute between two factions of the same family -- one led by Munendra, father of Rakesh, and the other by Munendra's relatives.

Besides Rakesh, Munendra and his wife Manju Devi and one more person suffered injuries in the clash.

Based on a complaint lodged by Munendra's family, seven members of the other group (Munendra's relatives) have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the ASP said.

Quoting the FIR, the police officer said the other group allegedly arrived armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons and attacked Munendra and his family, including Rakesh, who suffered serious injuries.

The ASP added that two members of the faction who attacked Munendra and his family were also injured in the clash and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

However, no complaint has been received from the group comprising Munendra's relatives, Station House Officer Virendra Singh said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused named in the FIR, Singh added. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ AMJ