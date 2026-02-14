Six IPS officers transferred in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday transferred six IPS officers ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls, officials said.

The reshuffle comes within a fortnight of two major IPS reshuffles carried out on January 30 and 31.

According to the new notificitation, Rajeev Mishra has been appointed ADG and IGP, South Bengal, from his earlier post as ADG and IGP (Modernisation and Coordination).

Laxmi Narayan Meena has been posted as ADG and IGP, CID, from Correctional Services.

IGP (Murshidabad and Jangipur Range) Mukesh is the new IGP (Intelligence Branch), while DIG (Nadia and Ranaghat Range) Syed Waqar Raza has been posted as DIG (Murshidabad Range).

Krishnanagar SP K Amarnath has been appointed as Jalpaiguri SP, while SP Jalpaiguri Y Raghuvanshi has been posted as SP Krishnanagar. PTI SUS MNB