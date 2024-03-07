Six judges of Germany's Federal Constitutional Court share SC bench with CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Six judges of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany on Thursday shared the bench in the Supreme Court here with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"We welcome the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany," the CJI said at the outset of proceedings in the afternoon.

"We on behalf of the bar join in welcoming all the judges," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said.

The German judges, who are in New Delhi for an official visit, shared the bench and watched the judicial proceedings.

Presently, Stephan Harbarth is the President of the Federal Constitutional court. PTI SJK RPA