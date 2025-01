New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Six judicial officers were on Wednesday elevated as additional judges of two high courts, the law ministry said.

While four of them were appointed to the Telangana High Court, the remaining two were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, it said.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges. PTI NAB DIV DIV