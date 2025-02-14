Six kgs suspected heroin seized near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday seized six kg of narcotics, believed to be high-grade heroin worth over Rs 30 crore in the international market, from a village near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.

The recovery from the forward village in Nowshera sector was made on the disclosure of two drug peddlers, who were arrested with a consignment of drugs a few weeks ago.

They said the consignment was smuggled from across the border and was found hidden at a secluded place.

The investigation of the case is going on and some more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days, the officials said.