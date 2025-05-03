Six killed, 30 injured in stampede at temple festival in North Goa

Panaji: At least six persons were killed, and 30 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 am at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, around 40 km away from Panaji, a police official said.

He said a stampede broke out as thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes to the temple for the annual festival.

Talking to PTI, Director General of Police Alok Kumar said six people were killed while several others were undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the state.

"At least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope. A few persons fell on the slope, causing others to fall on each other," the official said.

He said 40 to 50 people fell on the slope, resulting in the stampede, which was confined to that spot.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka attend the annual festival at the temple.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.

Sawant, in a post on X, said he had received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his full support.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken," he wrote.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time."

Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being… — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 3, 2025

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said at least 30 people sustained injuries, of which eight are in critical condition and two were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

He said eight injured persons were admitted at the North Goa district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries.

Rane said the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three are at the North Goa district hospital," he said.

Rane said additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care.

"All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.