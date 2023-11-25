Six killed, 7 injured as truck overturns in Odisha

(Eds: With updates) Malkangiri/Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) At least six labourers were killed and seven others injured on Saturday after a cement-laden truck with these people on board overturned in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

He also ordered free-of-cost treatment for the injured persons and wished them a speedy recovery.

The accident took place at Hantalaguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda, a senior officer said.

The police and local people brought out five dead bodies of labourers buried under cement bags, and injured persons were taken to a hospital.

"Five died on the spot, another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The injured workers were taken to a nearby government hospital at Jodamba and later shifted to Chitrakonda," the officer said.

All the deceased persons were hailing from Kosagumuda area of the neighbouring Nabarangpur district.

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured.

In another accident, at least three persons were killed in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Daspalla area of Nayagarh district, police said.

The accident took place near Subalaya Square when the car with pilgrims from Chhattisgarh on board was going to Puri.

Three persons on the motorcycle died on the spot, police said. PTI COR AAM RG AAM BDC