Six killed, five injured in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Agar Malwa/Khargone (MP), Nov 25 (PTI) Six persons were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents that occurred in Agar Malwa and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

These accidents took place in the last 24 hours, they said.

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when a car overturned on a motorcycle after colliding with a truck on Indore-Kota Highway, some 15 kms from Agar Malwa district headquarters at around 11 pm on Friday, Kotwali police station in-charge Gagan Badal said.

"Two persons travelling in the car and one riding a motorcycle were killed in the accident, while three others were injured. Two of the seriously injured persons were referred to Ujjain for further treatment," he said.

In another accident, three persons including two children, were killed in the Haldiya Ghati area, some 40-kms from Khargone district headquarters, after a truck collided with their two-wheeler on Friday evening, said Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi.

The man was going with his wife and three children, including two daughters aged three and one-and-a-half-years and a five-year-old son, on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck at a turn, he said.

"The man's wife, their three-year-old daughter and son were killed in the accident," he said.

The man and his younger daughter are injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

Cases were registered cases in both the accidents and investigation was on, the officials said. PTI COR ADU NP