Six killed in accident involving two trucks, bus in Andhra Pradesh

Musunuru (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 10 (PTI) Six people died and over 20 were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday, said police.

The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said.

Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital.

A case has been registered.