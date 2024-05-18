Six killed in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) Six persons including a bridegroom died in an accident in this district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Guntakallu sub-divisional police officer Siva Bhakar Reddy said seven people from Anantapur went to Hyderabad for wedding shopping in a hatchback and were returning home when the accident took place at Bachupally near Gooty in the district.

"The driver of the car dozed off which led to the hatchback going on the divider and then subsequently on to the opposite road to be hit by an oncoming truck," Reddy told PTI.

Among the dead were two minor children, equal number of women and men, including the bridegroom, Feroz Basha (30). Incidentally, all the deceased were relatives.

The person who drove the car survived, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections. PTI STH KH