Six killed in car-truck collision in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway early Tuesday, a police official said.

Circle officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam told PTI that the accident took place at around 4 am when the victims, who hailed from Shahdara in Delhi and Meerut, were on their way to Haridwar for sightseeing.

"The accident looks like a case of overspeeding or maybe the driver fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into the truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, from behind,” the CO said.

“The entire car got stuck under the truck. Police with the help of the locals and a crane brought the car out. All the occupants of the car were found dead, yet they were taken to the district hospital, where the doctors declared dead," he said.

Those killed have been identified as Kunal (23), Shivam Tyagi (22), Paras Sharma (18), Dheeraj (22) and Vishal (20), all from Delhi, and Meerut resident Aman (22), police said.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kumar, an eyewitness, also said that the accident took place at around 4 am and the six car occupants had died on the spot.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized by the police, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that the family members of the victims have been informed about the accident.