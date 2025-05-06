Six killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Patna, May 6 (PTI) Six people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar in the last 24 hours, a statement said on Tuesday evening.

Three people were killed in Patna district, and one each in Gaya, Arwal and Gopalganj districts, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

He appealed to the people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Over 90 people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms in the state last month. PTI PKD SOM