Six killed in lightning strikes in Bihar's Nawada

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) Six people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar's Nawada district on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the incidents took place in Auraiya, Pakribarawa, Kadirganj and Roh police station areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

Kumar appealed to the people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, the statement added.

More than 26 people have died so far due to lightning strikes in different districts of the state since August 1.

According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, "The state witnessed 400 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2022. Among the districts, the highest number of deaths due to thunderstorms/lightning was reported from Gaya (46), followed by Bhojpur (23), Nawada (21) and Banka (21), Aurangabad (20) and Nalanada and Kaimur (18 each)." PTI PKD ACD