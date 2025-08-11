Six killed in rain-related incidents in past 24 hours in UP

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Six persons were killed in various rain-related incidents in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, an official report of the state relief commissioner said on Monday.

According to the report, one each died in Pratapgarh, Banda and Sant Kabir Nagar due to snake bite, one in Sambhal due to excessive rain and one each in Lucknow and Mahoba due to drowning.

In the state, there are 23 districts affected by the flood. These districts are - Ayodhya, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Bijnor, Budaun, Farukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kasganj, Kheri, Meerut, Morabadad, Muzaffar Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Unnao and Varanasi, it said.

It said 565 villages are facing floods in these districts, due to which more than two lakh people are affected.

The state government said it is running relief and rescue operations on war-footing with the help of local administration and teams of other departments to provide safe shelter and food packets to the affected people. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK