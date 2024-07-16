Six killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in past 24 hours

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) Six persons were killed due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, a state Relief Commissioner office report said on Tuesday.

These deaths included five due to drowning in Kannauj and one in Mainpuri, it said.

According to the report, 16 districts in the state are flood affected. These districts are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Budaun, Gonda, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The rivers flowing above the danger mark are Rapti in Gorakhpur and Siddharth Nagar, Budhi Rapti in Siddharth Nagar, and Quono in Gonda, it said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK