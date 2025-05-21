Six killed in road accident in Karnataka's Vijaypura

Vijaypura (Karnataka): Six people died in a road accident involving two SUVs, one of whom jumped the median, and a private bus in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent Of Police, Vijaypura , a Mahindra SUV 300 vehicle traveling towards Solapur jumped the median and collided with the bus coming from Mumbai to Ballari.

A Bolero SUV was also involved in the accident, he said.

"Tragically, six persons have died in the accident — five passengers from the Bolero and the driver of the private bus. Vehicular movement is ongoing on one side of the National Highway," he said.

Police couldn't immediately explain on how exactly the Bolero was involved in the accident.

The accident occurred on National Highway near Managuli village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk and the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.