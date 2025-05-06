Six killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): Six persons were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car in Madnapur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Kawilpur village on the Bareilly-Etawah road on Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle's fuel tank exploded and caught fire, he said.

While car occupants Sudhir (40) and Sonu (18) died on the spot, the four motorcycle riders -- Ravi (20), Akash (20), Dinesh (19), and Abhishek (19) -- were rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to their injuries.

The SP said the motorcycle riders were residents of Tilhar town and had gone to attend a feast in a nearby village in Madnapur area.

The car occupants, residents of Bareilly, were on their way to attend a wedding in Giradharpur village in the same area.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.