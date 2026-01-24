Six killed in separate road accidents in multiple districts of UP

Jhansi/Saharanpur/Ballia, Jan 24 (PTI) At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

In Jhansi district, three people died, while 13 others were injured when an overloaded auto carrying 16 passengers was hit head-on by an unidentified vehicle near Lohia Degree College in the Gursarai area on Friday night.

"Two people died on the spot while another succumbed during treatment," Gursarai Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Singh said.

He said Kumari Janki (18), Pandit Sita Ramaiya (about 55) and Narayan Das (50) – residents of Cairokar village died in the accident. The injured, including two children, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle, police said.

Two men were killed after their car hit a divider and overturned near the Ghalauli checkpost in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district on Friday night.

"The car lost control and collided with the divider before hitting another vehicle," Deoband SHO Amarpal Singh said. Shahrukh (35) and Shahid, both residents of Muzaffarnagar, died in the accident, while Gulbahar and Rohit are undergoing treatment, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In Ballia district, a 22-year-old man was killed and a minor seriously injured after a cylinder-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle in the Haldi police station area on Saturday morning.

"The motorcycle came under the truck on National Highway-31," SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said. He said Ravi Paswan (22) died, while Mantu Chaudhary (17) was referred to Varanasi in critical condition.

The truck has been impounded and its driver detained for questioning, police said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ