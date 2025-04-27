Six killed in TN road accident

Nanguneri (Tamil Nadu), Apr 27 (PTI) Six persons, including a child and two women, died, and as many were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in this town in Tirunelveli district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred after the driver of the car, travelling on the Nellai-Nagercoil four-lane road, lost control of the vehicle, which then jumped the median and ran amok on the opposite side.

The vehicle collided head-on with another car coming from Nagercoil.

Of the six victims, three died on the spot. Three others were declared dead after being taken to a nearby government hospital, police said.

The injured persons have been admitted to local hospitals.

District Collector Dr R Sukumar and senior officials visited the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to review the situation.

Sukumar said an investigation is underway into the incident.