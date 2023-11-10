Six killed in two separate accidents in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Six people were killed in two separate accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Three people, including two women, were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Pratappur-Naimish Road in the Beniganj area, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Singh said.

The victims have been identified as Suraj (23), his relative Nirmala (23) and another woman, Singh said.

Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

In another accident, three youngsters on a motorcycle were mowed down by a roadways bus near the Bajpur Naktora village in the Lonar area, Singh said.

Babban (25), Monu (22) and Hrithik (20) were on their way to Farrukhabad when the accident occurred.

The police have taken the bus into custody but the driver is absconding, Singh said. PTI COR SAB SZM