Six killed in two separate road accidents in J-K

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Six people, including five members of two families, were killed and as many injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Reasi districts on Sunday, officials said.

A taxi carrying eight people and proceeding towards Lam from Thandikassi fell off a hilly road near Chalan village in Rajouri in the morning, they said.

The driver of the vehicle, Arun Kumar (32), a resident of Lam, was found dead by the rescuers at the spot, while Mohammad Din (65) and his son Mohammad Aslam (40) succumbed to their injuries at the Nowshera Sub-District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Rajouri respectively.

Aslam's wife Shahida (40), sons Atif (10) and Raza (5), daughter Asiya (7) and sister Zareena (36) are undergoing treatment at the GMCH and their condition is "serious", the officials said.

In another accident, a Mahindra Bolero car with four members of a family rolled 200 feet down into a gorge at Bidda village in Reasi district at around 3:30 pm, resulting in the death of Guddi Devi and her daughter Shobha on the spot.

Devi's son Mukesh Singh, who was driving the vehicle, also succumbed to injuries at a hospital while his minor daughter was rescued and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS 6/2/2024 KVK KVK