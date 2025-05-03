Six killed, many injured in stampede at temple festival in North Goa

Panaji: At least six persons were killed, and several sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

At least six persons were killed in the stampede, and several devotees have sustained injuries, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said at least 30 people sustained injuries, of which eight are in critical condition and two were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Eight injured persons were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries, he added.

Rane said the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital," he said.

Rane said additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care.

"All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.