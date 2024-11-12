Six killed, one injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun

Dehradun: Six people were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a truck here early Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The victims, mostly students, included three men and three women, according to Kailash Singh, in charge of the Cantt Police Station. The injured has been admitted to Synergy Hospital, he said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed.