Six killed, part of national highway damaged in Nagaland mudslide

Dimapur (Nagaland), Sep 4 (PTI) Six people were killed in a massive mudslide after heavy rainfall damaged houses and major portions of National Highway-29 in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on Wednesday.

The mudslide that occurred at Pherima and Pagala Pahar also washed away a section of the national highway on Tuesday night snapping road communications between the state's commercial hub of Dimapur and Nagaland capital Kohima.

An official said that six bodies including that of a woman were found in Pherima where scores of houses and vehicles were also damaged in the mudslide.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is in talks with the Centre for relief and rescue efforts.

"I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @ NHIDCL for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest," Rio said.

Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang added: "It brings deep anguish learning about the unfortunate calamity, which occurred last night near Pherima and Pagla Pahar, leading to loss of life and properties. Search and rescue operations are still underway, let us pray for the safety of those that are still missing." As the road link with the state capital was snapped affecting supply of essential commodities resorted to panic buying.

Long queues were seen in grocery and vegetable shops while a beeline of vehicles could be noticed at petrol pumps.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant said there is no shortage of essential items.

The DC said the administration is collaborating with neighbouring districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fuel via alternate routes. PTI RBT NBS NN