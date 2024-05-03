Six killed, three injured as two cars collide in Maharashtra’s Akola district

Akola, May 3 (PTI) Six persons, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday, the police said.

The victims also include relatives of MLC Kiran Sarnaik, who represents the Amravati Teacher constituency, they said.

The accident took place on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat in the afternoon, an official said.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Akola, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Akol Rural Hospital for autopsy, he added. PTI COR DC NR