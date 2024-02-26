Six labourers killed as roadways bus hits tractor in UP

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Six labourers died when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus hit a tractor here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near the Samadhganj market in the Sikrara police station area around 11:30 pm on Sunday, they said.

An Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus going from Prayagraj to Deoria hit a tractor carrying 12 labourers, killing six of them, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Singh.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Neeraj Saroj (28), Rajesh Saroj (45), Sangram Vishwakarma (25), C Mushar (20), Govind Bind (30) and Atul Saroj (30), all residents of Alishahpur village here, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The bus and the tractor have been impounded and a detailed probe is underway in the matter. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV